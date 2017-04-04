Nigeria: Police Arraign Controversial Filmmaker, Seun Egbegbe, for 'Theft'

Controversial filmmaker, Olajide Kazeem, better known as Seun Egbede, and his alleged accomplice, Oyekan Ayomide, have been arraigned a third time for alleged serial frauds involving N39, 098,100, $90,000 and £12,550.

They were arraigned on Monday following the amendment of the charges by the police.

The duo had earlier been arraigned on two different occasions before Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo of the Federal High Court in Lagos on 40 counts.

In the freshly amended charges, the police introduced the names of three other persons as defendants in the case.

The defendants whose names were added to the charges are Lawal Kareem, Olalekan Yusuf and Muyideen Shoyombo.

The defendants were accused of swindling no fewer than 30 Bureau De Change operators in Lagos of various sums both in local and foreign currencies between 2015 and 2017.

Police alleged that the defendants defrauded the BDC operators mostly by falsely claiming that they had foreign currencies to sell, or that they wanted to buy from the BDC operators.

The police alleged, for instance, that on February 2, 2017, Mr. Egbegbe and his co-defendants fraudulently obtained the sums of N2.45 million and £,3,000 from one Isa Adamu in Lagos under the guise that they wanted to see the naira and buy the pounds.

Among the other victims of the alleged frauds by Mr. Egbede were Mohammed Sanni, who was allegedly defrauded of N2.46 million on 2017 New Year day; Jubrila Ado, allegedly defrauded of N1.257 million on September 9, 2016; Hassan Amodu, allegedly defrauded of N600,000 in January 2016 and Sanni Hassan who was defrauded of N1.43 million and £2,750 in August 2015.

Others include Saidi Abdullahi who was defrauded of N700,000 on April 18, 2016; Atairu Abdullahi, defrauded of N1m on June 23, 2016; and Abdullahi Babadisa, defrauded of N650,000 in January 2016.

The police prosecutor, Innocent Anyigor, told the court that Mr. Egbegbe and the others acted contrary to Section 8 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act 2006 and were liable to be punished under Section 1(3) of the same.

But when the charges were read to them on Monday, they all pleaded not guilty.

Justice Oguntoyinbo adjourned till April 26 for further proceedings in the case.

In February, the judge had granted Mr. Egbegbe, and Oyekan Ayomide, bail of N5 million with two sureties each in a sum of N2.5 million.

Mr. Egbegbe, a controversial figure in the Yoruba film industry, was caught allegedly attempting to defraud a bureau de change operator of $9,000 and £3,000 (about N4 million) on February 2.

The event occurred at the Gbagada General Hospital in Lagos. The accused allegedly disguised as the Managing Director of Gbagada general hospital while his accomplice, a certain Ayomide, came disguised as a patient.

The incident marked the fourth time Mr. Egbegbe would be embroiled in an alleged theft.