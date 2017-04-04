South Africa: Unhappy Mondays - an 'ANC Day' to Remember

analysis

Political life as we know it has changed. But despite that, some of the structure still tries hard to make itself felt. For political reporters, Monday has been an "ANC Day" for as long as any of us can remember. It's the day when Luthuli House gets surrounded by police cars, when morning radio bulletins feature the phrase "Crucial meeting of the ANC's .....", and traffic in the Joburg CBD is somehow even worse. But this "ANC Day" was always going to be strange. And in the end, it was going to be strangely downgraded. And the tremors will shake us all. By STEPHEN GROOTES.

"A moment of great renewal is upon us, and we should not let it go by..." - Recording of Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa

"The executive changes initiated by President Zuma have put at risk fiscal and growth outcomes". - S & P Global Ratings

Monday was still some way from dawning. The back seat of the Uber was comfortable. Too comfortable. I couldn't yet grasp the iPad, and contented myself with phone Twitter. It had been a pleasant Sunday, some time with the kids, a chilly-ish swim, even a quick lunch with the parents around...