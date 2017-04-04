Tanzania: EU Offers Sh490 Billion for Dar Projects

Dar es Salaam — The government has signed a financing agreement grant involving Sh490 billion from the European Union to support strategic development projects in the next four years.

Ministry of Finance and Planning Permanent Secretary Doto James said yesterday that utilisation of the 2016/20 grant starts in this fiscal year.

"The grant we have just signed today is for the improvement of the country's agriculture and industrial development, health and infrastructure," he said.

According to him, the government will receive Sh120 billion from EU as first installment of 2016/17 fiscal year and the remaining funds will be released every new fiscal year.

He said the EU support will play an important role in complementing domestic sources for financing priority expenditures under the Five-Year Development Project Phase II.

In view of this, he explained, the government values the EU budget support and would like to encourage other development partners to consider further financial assistance for Tanzania.

Tanzania is on a path of rapid industrialisation and aims to attain middle income status by 2025. To ensure this growth is sustainable and inductive, the government has to ensure that it optimally captures potential revenues for the national budget.

EU Ambassador Roeland Van de Geer added that the Tanzania economic and fiscal governance programme will contribute to effective implementation of the second phase development plan.

The EU, he noted, will provide direct financial support to the budget and ensuring there are necessary fiscal policies, that is, policies in domestic revenue mobilisation, public expenditure management and accountability for public funds.

"This sector reform contract is a sector budget operation, with focus on economic and fiscal governance therefore the funds made available will be disbursed in four yearly payments depending on the progress made by the government," he said.

in the areas specified in the financing agreement," he said.