Tanzania: 7 State Witnesses in Jamii Forums Case

Photo: The Citizen

Maxence Melo, the co-founder of Jamii Media.

Dar es Salaam — The prosecution has lined up seven witnesses to testify in a criminal case facing two owners of the popular social network, Jamii Forums, during the full hearing which is scheduled for May 3.

State Attorney Salum Mohamed informed the court yesterday during the preliminary hearing of the case conducted before Resident Magistrate Victoria Nongwa, that the two declined to assist the police.

In the case, accused Maxence Melo and Micke Mushi are accusing of obstructing investigation contrary to Section 22(2) of the Cyber Crimes Act, No. 14 of 2015.

According to the prosecution, the accused committed the offence on between April 1 and December 13, 2016 at Mikocheni in Dar es Salaam, being directors of the Jamii Media Company Limited.

It is alleged that the accused, while knowing that the Tanzania Police Force is conducting a criminal investigation into electronic communication published on their website, with intent to obstruct investigation, unlawfully failed to comply with an order of disclose of data in their possession.

InJanuary this year they were taken to court where they denied the charge and released on bail.

According to the facts of the case read yesterday, between January 1 and 20 this year, some offensive communication was published in the said website by some of its user members.

It was alleged that, on January 26, the Zonal Crime Officer wrote a letter to the managing director of Jamii Forums informing them that his office was conducting investigations into some information published in their website and further informed them on the brief content of the said information.