Tanzania: Bus Owners Postpone Strike By 2 Weeks

Dar es Salaam — Upcountry bus operators strike organised by the Tanzania Bus Owners Association (Taboa), that was to commence today has been postponed for two weeks to let the Minister of Works, Transport and Communication, Prof Makame Mbarawa, work on the presented concerns.

This was said during a press conference held yesterday which was attended by the Surface and Marine Transport Regulatory Authority (Sumatra), Taboa and other transport stakeholders, a few hours after holding a private meeting to discuss the matter.

According to Taboa Assistant Chairman Abdallah Mohammed, bus owners have postponed the strike because Prof Mbarawa assured them of resolving concerns raised within 14 days and make sure transportation services remain harmonious all across the country.

He explained that among their concerns is that they want current regulation draft to be translated to Kiswahili from English, so as to increase understanding among the public and other stakeholders in the transport sector.

Another concern was that they want the government to put clearly the issues of accountability of bus service providers which are drivers and conductors and the owners of the buses, in a way that makes each side accountable for its actions.

"It's not fair to convict the owner for mistakes comitted by the driver or conductor and vice versa, therefore we need the government to state that drivers will be answerable to traffic police while owners will be accountable to the transport ministry and Sumatra," said Mr Mohammed.

For his part, the Director General of Sumatra Gilliard Ngewe said the matter would be worked upon as soon as possible and make sure the interests of all parties are addressed.

Earlier in the morning at the Ubungo Bus Terminal, some bus agents continued selling tickets for today's travel, saying they believed the matter would be resolved, while others said they would hang on to see what leaders would agree on in the matter.