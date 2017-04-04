South Africa: City of Joburg Determined to Reduce Road Carnage During Easter

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba will be launching a road safety awareness campaign on Tuesday in an attempt to reduce road carnage during the Easter weekend.

The launch is being held a near Lenasia, south of Johannesburg, where Mashaba, the MMC for public safety Michael Sun and Johannesburg Metro Police Department officials are expected to address and engage with motorists.

The campaign is aimed at educating and encouraging motorists to obey the laws of the road.

Roadblocks and stop and search operations, led by Mashaba and Sun, will be conducted throughout the day.

City of Johannesburg's Tanya Heydenrych said the city will increase road controls, stop and search operations and police visibility during this time and anyone found to be disobeying the rules will be taken off the road.

Heydenrych said the safety campaign started in March and is not only about safety on the roads but also includes public safety and fighting against crime.

The campaign will continue in the run-up to the Easter weekend.

