4 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: City of Joburg Determined to Reduce Road Carnage During Easter

Tagged:

Related Topics

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba will be launching a road safety awareness campaign on Tuesday in an attempt to reduce road carnage during the Easter weekend.

The launch is being held a near Lenasia, south of Johannesburg, where Mashaba, the MMC for public safety Michael Sun and Johannesburg Metro Police Department officials are expected to address and engage with motorists.

The campaign is aimed at educating and encouraging motorists to obey the laws of the road.

Roadblocks and stop and search operations, led by Mashaba and Sun, will be conducted throughout the day.

City of Johannesburg's Tanya Heydenrych said the city will increase road controls, stop and search operations and police visibility during this time and anyone found to be disobeying the rules will be taken off the road.

Heydenrych said the safety campaign started in March and is not only about safety on the roads but also includes public safety and fighting against crime.

The campaign will continue in the run-up to the Easter weekend.

Source: News24

South Africa

Union Federation Cosatu Calls for Zuma to Resign

Trade union federation Cosatu "no longer believes President Jacob Zuma is the right person to unite and lead" the ruling… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.