Dar es Salaam/Dodoma — The opposition in Parliament wants the government to bring down the 2017/18 budget ceiling after struggling to finance the current budget.

Presenting the 2017/18 budget framework last week, the Minister of Finance and Planning, Dr Philip Mpango, said the government planned to increase the budget from Sh29.5 trillion currently to Sh31.69 trillion.

However, opposition lawmakers said the plan was impracticable following the government's failure to fully implement the current budget, saying only 37 per cent of development funds had so far been released with only three months left before the current financial year ends.

The Leader of the Official Opposition in Parliament, Mr Freeman Mbowe, and Mr Zitto Kabwe (Kigoma Urban-ACT-Wazalendo) are among prominent opposition figures who have voiced their concern after Dr Mpango unveiled the 2017/18 budget framework.

Mr Kabwe said the ceiling for the next budget should be set at Sh28 trillion following the government's "disastrous" performance in implementing its current financial plan, which, he added, should have been set at a more realistic Sh24.8 trillion based on what has been disbursed so far.

He said the government met only 79 per cent of its revenue targets by the end of March.

The lawmaker, who is also the ACT-Wazalendo party leader, added that Dr Mpango admitted while presenting the 2017/18 budget framework that the government would not be able to collect revenue from some of the sources mentioned in the current budget.

"For 2016/17, Sh24.8 trillion would have been a more realistic figure that would have been in line with the 2015/16 estimates of Sh22.9 trillion. Where will the government get Sh31.7 trillion while it has failed dismally to finance the current budget?" Mr Kabwe queried.

The government, according to Mr Kabwe, is likely to fall short of collecting revenue from other sources, including levies imposed by municipal and district councils and soft loans.

Dr Mpango told MPs last week that the Tanzania Revenue Authority was expected to collect Sh17 trillion in 2017/18, but Mr Kabwe said less than 90 per cent of the projection would be realised.

The opposition lawmaker added that the government was also lagging behind in collecting non-tax revenue, and had so far collected only 72 per cent of the projected Sh2.2 trillion.

Only 40 per cent of the Sh4 trillion that was supposed to be obtained through soft loans and grants had been disbursed as of March, while only 78 per cent of the Sh8 trillion that was supposed to be obtained through locally sourced loans had been raised so far, he said.

Mr Kabwe urged MPs to critically analyse what Dr Mpango had presented and pressure the government into redrafting the "unrealistic" 2017/18 plan.

He accused the government of "fooling" Tanzanians by channelling a chunk of the recurrent budget to development projects.

Mr Kabwe's views were echoed by Mr Mbowe, who also said the proposed 2017/18 budget was unrealistic.

The Hai MP was yesterday quoted saying the opposition camp would come up with an alternative budget that would focus on improving agriculture to boost living standards in rural areas.

He accused the government of neglecting the agriculture sector, which employs over 70 per cent of the population, in favour of infrastructure development.

However, the secretary of the CCM MPs Committee, Mr Jason Rweikiza, defended the government.

"When we pass budgets it doesn't mean that the money needed is already in the basket... these are just estimates and implementation depends on how much we collect and how we spend the money," he said.

Mr Rweikiza urged the government to continue cutting public expenditure and channel the money saved to development projects.

Prof Honest Ngowi of Mzumbe University also highlighted challenges the government was facing in implementing its budgets.

Presenting to Parliament's Social Services Committee research findings from Morogoro, Mbeya, Kisarawe and Ilala district and municipal councils, Prof Ngowi said the government released an average of 65.4 per cent of budgeted development funds in 2015/16, adding that disbursements were sometimes delayed by between 90 and 180 days.

"These delays and re-allocations have a negative impact, including increasing project costs due to inflation and exchange rate fluctuations. Delays may also lead to misuse of funds," he said during a seminar.

"There is nothing wrong with reducing the proposed budget to make it realistic and ensure it focuses on fewer priorities."

The seminar was organised by TGNP Mtandao, and was aimed at building the capacity of MPs to push for timely disbursement of funds to key sectors such as health, education and agriculture.

A member of the committee, Mr Hussein Bashe (Nzega Urban-CCM), said MPs were partly to blame for the current "budget mess".

"We MPs have failed to supervise the government. We need to have a smaller budget with fewer priority areas. We cannot prioritise everything in a year," he said.

Presenting the 2017/18 budget outlook last week, Dr Mpango said the government had by February, this year, released only Sh3.97 trillion out of the Sh11.8 trillion approved by Parliament for development expenditure.