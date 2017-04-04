South Africa: A Howling Wolf in the Wilderness

analysis

Marius Fransman must, as all of us have to who have erred, prove that he is a loyal, disciplined member of the ANC by remaining quiet for the duration of his suspension.

The former Chairperson of the ANC, Marius Fransman, has recently launched an extraordinary attack on the Secretary-General of the organisation. For a suspended member who is awaiting a decision on his appeal against his suspension, this seems a suicidal thing to do. Yet, this is not the first time Fransman has behaved this way. He long ago stopped being a disciplined member of the ANC. He long ago stopped being a leader who would take responsibility for his own actions. That he has now turned to defend another member of the ANC who is defying the authority of the national leadership of the ANC is part of a strategy he and others have to change the character of the ANC from being a coherent, disciplined force of the left, to being a moribund, loose network of individuals who are hell-bent on accumulating what they can by any means necessary.

At the same time, he sent out another missive, claiming to defend the President of the ANC and of...