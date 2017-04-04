Photo: The Citizen

Doctors during operation (file photo).

Dar es Salaam — The government is now waiting for official communication from Kenya before it makes a decision on the fate of doctors who have applied to work at hospitals in the neighbouring country.

Until yesterday, the number of doctors who had applied for had reached 500 despite widespread reports on Friday indicating that Kenyan government had been barred by the country's Labour Court from hiring foreign medics.

The Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Ms Ummy Mwalimu, told The Citizen yesterday that her docket would not make any decision on the doctors based on what has been reported in the media.

"So far, we have also heard from the media that a court in Kenya has ruled on the recruitment of doctors but, we in the government are waiting to officially hear from the Kenyan government," said Ms Mwalimu.

Earlier last month, Tanzania okayed Kenya's request for 500 doctors as part of its efforts to mitigate the effects of the doctor's strike which paralysed health services.

Kenya's health minister Cleopa Mailu, told the Nation Media Group in Kenya that many government health centers in the neighbouring country that needed doctors.

He said: "We recently had a doctors' strike and one of the reasons for their action was that there weren't enough doctors to attend to patients. The doctors were overworked."

But on Friday, the Employment and Labour Relations Court of Kenya temporarily stopped the government from hiring foreign doctors, a move that appeared to put at risk the 500 job opportunities the Tanzanian doctors were already eyeing.

The court order came after six Kenyan doctors sued the Ministry of Health, the Council of Governors, the Public Service Commission and the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board.

The doctors, according to Kenya's Daily Nation, the doctors also wanted the court to issue orders compelling the government of Kenya to absorb 1,400 medical practitioners who are currently jobless but were trained and qualified.

There are 20 doctors for every 100,000 Kenyans compared to Tanzania's 3:100,000 ratio. Information from the government shows that over 2000 newly licensed doctors from Tanzania need jobs.

Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu told reporters recently that the government would only hire about 500 doctors in the 2017/18 fiscal year. She said the government can't put all doctors on payroll due to financial challenges.