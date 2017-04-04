Nigeria: SON Acquaints Poultry Farmers On Eggs' Storage, Grading

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has appealed to poultry farmers to adhere to the standards, especially, in eggs' storage, grading and production.

The Director-General (D-G) of SON, Mr Osita Aboloma, gave the advice at a training programme organised by the agency for Poultry Farmers Association of Nigeria, Kaduna State Chapter.

Aboloma in a statement he released on Monday said that the training was to assist farmers achieve best practices in the sector, including value addition.

He advised farmers to go into processing eggs into powdery forms to guarantee its availability all year round.

He said that this would stabilise prices of eggs in the market and the sector would be creating more jobs for the unemployed.

"We want farmers to know that there are standard rules to adhere to and best practices that can help advance the sector.

"It is in the interest of both the farmers and consumers of the product to enhance the growth of the sector," he said

Aboloma was represented by the Kaduna State Coordinator of SON, Mr Dalami Datti.

Mr Ishaku Dogo, the chairman of the association, said the training had afforded the farmers the opportunities to have a better understanding of standardisation in the sector.

Dogo said the farmers had realised that standards had a role to play in the success of poultry business.

He urged SON to replicate the training in other states of the federation so that more farmers would benefit from it.

NAN