Tanzania: Get Rid of Politicking, Work Hard Instead, Shein Tells Zanzibaris

Photo: Daily News

Zanzibar president Ali Mohamed Shein (file photo).

Zanzibar President Dr Ali Mohamed Shein has called on the public to work hard, promising that his government will support the hard workers through installation of the required infrastructures.

Dr Shein made the remarks yesterday when launching the Mgagadu-Kiwani road whose construction in Kusini Pemba was overseen by the Ministry of Works, Communication and Transport, department of Road Construction.

Dr Shein implored Zanzibaris to get rid of politics and instead work hard for their development, challenged those in employment and self-employment to aspire for development at national and individual levels.

He said 2015 elections were over and the next polls will be in 2020, stressing that no other political party will establish another government because there is already the ruling government, which respects and works towards development for the citizens.

The Zanzibar president added that he would never lie to them because, the presidency aside, "I am also a Zanzibar native." "You should work hard and pay attention to what I tell you...I am your president but also your child and brother. There isn't any other government that's going to take power before the 2020 general elections," Dr Shein said.

He told the public that the road he was launching would be utilized by everyone, noting that the funds spent to build the infrastructure was tax payers money in Unguja and Pemba.

He added that his government will continue putting up important and much-needed tarmac road infrastructures.

Dr Shein explained the Mgagadu-Kiwani road opens up economic opportunities for people living in Mgagadu, Kivumoni, Minazini, Kirimdomo, Kendwa, Jundamiti all the way to Kiwani Coast.

Other road infrastructures under construction according to Dr Shein include Ole-Vitongoji, Pujini-Kengeja, which will be upgraded to tarmac level and Chake Chake -Ziwani -Wete which will soon be upgraded to tarmac levels as well.