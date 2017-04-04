Experts from Tanzania and Uganda have converged here for a two-day session to thrash out the finer details of areas of agreement reached between President John Magufuli and Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni during the latter's visit to Dar last February.

The two-day Ugandan leader's state visit was aimed at exploring various areas of potential bilateral partnerships between them, notably the search for an improved cargo clearance system at the Dar es Salaam Port.

Briefing reporters here yesterday, the Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, East Africa, Regional and International Cooperation, Ambassador Ramadhani Mwinyi, said the experts would later sign agreements on cooperation in different sectors.

He cited the areas up for detailed discussion as health, aviation, broadcasting and the joint construction of hydroelectric power plant on the Kagera River in Kagera Region.

"We'll discuss different sectors ... such as trade, aviation with a view to reaching joint agreements in these areas - all aimed facilitating and enhancing bilateral relations between Uganda and Tanzania," he observed.

Uganda Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary, Ambassador Patrick Mugoya, said the meeting was a "continuation of a 'long history' of friendship between Uganda and Tanzania, adding that the two countries would discuss a variety of issues, ranging from agriculture to railway transport systems.