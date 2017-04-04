Tanzania: EU to Provide 486.9 Billion/ - Budget Support

The European Union will provide 486.9bn/-(205 million EUR) grant to Tanzania as budget support for economic and fiscal governance for four years.

The agreement for that effect was signed in Dar es Salaam yesterday by the Head of European Union Delegation in Tanzania, Ambassador Roeland van de Geer and the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Planning Mr Doto James.

Mr James hailed the European Union as Tanzania's strategic and reliable development partner and said the support would play an important role in complementing domestic resources for financing priority expenditure in the Second Five Year Development Plan.

"This confirms EU as one of our strategic and reliable development partner in terms of amount, reliability, predictability and amount of financial support as well as alignment of the support to country's plans and strategies," he said. "For instance more than 97 per cent of EUR 300 million that was allocated under the previous EU GBS programme was timely disbursed.

" The partnership has remarkably enabled the government to implement its development strategies and plans, he said adding alignment of the programmes to the national plans and strategies has directly supported government efforts to reduce poverty and promote economic growth.

He said the money will be disbursed on installment every fiscal year at the tune of 120bn/. "The money will be released for the period stated to support development projects particularly in agriculture, energy and health sectors," he said.

He said in the second Second Five Year Development Plan, donors have pledged to support the government's efforts on building an industrial economy. Some development partners who had pulled out of the General Budget Support (GBS) team have expressed desire to return, he said.

We're committed to supporting the government to address the challenges they are facing," said the EU Head of Delegation, Ambassador Roeland van de Geer.