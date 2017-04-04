Photo: Daily News

Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) members at a public rally (file photo).

Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) has directed its district and regional leaders to work closer with members of the ruling party in order to identify its challenges and strengthen it in the process.

Deputy Secretary General (Mainland), Mr Rodrick Mpogolo, made the directive here yesterday during internal CCM meetings with Tanga regional and district leaders, saying based on the country's 'current state of politics" CCM district and regional leaders reach out, not just wait for the party members in their offices.

He said the regional and district leaders should also refrain from 'fronting' their own candidates during elections to promote democracy within the party, saying the responsibility to select candidates was the duty of all party members.

"Any candidate who will seek support from regional and district leaders' support will face eviction from the candidacy election process," he said.

Mr Mpogolo observed that the party was determined to restore integrity to leaders in the party and that the party will use internal meetings to remind its leaders on integrity. Earlier, Tanga Regional CCM Secretary, Mr Ally Kingazi, pointed out tribalism and religion as the problems which might weaken the party citing an example of Arusha Region.

He urged fellow members to stop entertaining such behavior pointing out he would not be ready to work with members who promote tribalism.

The Tanga Regional CCM Chairman, Mr Henry Shekifu, hailed the party members in the region for enabling the party during the previous general election in October 2015.

However, Mr Shekifu said loss of the Tanga Urban constituency to the opposition had marred the general party victory, saying CCM won 17 councillorship seats in the constituency while Civic United Front (CUF) won 20 seats.