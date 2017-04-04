Tanzania: Small Retail Shareholders Set to Access Vodacom Shares

UMANDE Unit Trust (UUT), a collective investment scheme, has launched a financial strategy to enable the smallest retail shareholders access Vodacom Tanzania shares.

With the strategy, Tanzanians in Diaspora are invited as well as other foreign investors and their fund managers to buy Vodacom shares through the purchase of UUT units in its Capitalisation Fund.

CORE Securities Limited, Managing Director Mr George Fumbuka, whose company pioneers UUT, said through the programme, small investors and those with low incomes are going to own units rather than shares though the fund will be fully invested in Vodacom shares.

The minimum Vodacom shares purchase is 85,000/-, that is (100 shares for 850/- each). But with UUT financial strategy, small retail investors can buy as low as 15,000/- using 'Harambee, Umoja ni Nguvu! Haba na Haba hujaza kibaba'.

According to Mr Fumbuka, whereas the Vodacom shares are not allowed to foreigners, by investing in Umande's capitalisation fund, foreign investors will access all the benefits and rights that go with share ownership without necessarily owning the stock.

"They will get dividends and capital gains as usual because the value of the Fund's units will be proportionate to the value of the underlying shares. This will go a long way toward consummating the IPO fully," he said. He said the scheme has received Legal Opinion and obtained final clearance from the Capital Markets and Securities Authority (CMSA).

"So we strongly advise small retail investors to invest through UUT as they would otherwise fail to qualify because of the minimum amount.

Also we would like to invite foreign investors and their fund managers to buy units of UUT and access the benefits and upsides of Vodacom and other telecoms IPOs as the shares are out of reach of foreigners," he said.