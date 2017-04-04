4 April 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: NMB, Halotel On Mobile Money Transaction Deal

National Microfinance Bank (NMB) is capitalising on rural network connection by Halotel Tanzania as it yesterday signed partnership agreement with the mobile company to enable the bank's customers, particularly in rural areas, make mobile money transaction.

The Halotel Deputy Managing Director Le Van Dai said during the signing ceremony that under the agreement, the NMB's customers who are also subscribers of the mobile company will, with Halopesa, enjoy cash deposit and withdraw from their bank's accounts.

The NMB becomes the first bank to partner with the Halotel Tanzania, which is the latest telecommunication company to invest in mobile banking services. Mr Le said in Dar es Salaam that the partnership is a big step for Halotel Tanzania as it will enable thousands of Tanzanians to access the bank's services without physically visiting the bank.

"The target for this service is customers in remote and peripheral areas and those who have a limited time to visit NMB branches to access banking services, they can now do that with Halopesa," he said. The company has so far connected more than 3000 villages with mobile services, and this year it further eyes to connect more than 1000 villages with mobile services.

These are those villages that they have never been connected before.

NMB's Acting Head of Personal Banking, Mr Boma Raballa, noted that the connection of the mobile network in rural areas was helpful to the bank's customers in those areas which account for 70 per cent of all the customers. Instead of struggling to set up ATM's machines in rural areas, our customers could now use Halopesa for their transactions," Mr Raballa said.

