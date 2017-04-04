Tanzania: Tennis Body Seeks 40 Million/ - for Italy Trip

Tanzania Tennis Association (TTA) has called for sports stakeholders to support the wheelchair tennis team to compete in the world championship 2017 in Italy next month.

Speaking to the journalists at the Dar es Salaam Gymkhana courts in Dar es Salaam yesterday, TTA Chairperson, Dennis Makoye said the team has qualified to compete in the global event which begins from May 1 to 7.

He said financial constraints likely to affect the team's travel to Italy if the team failed to get the desired assistance. He said over 40mil/- is needed to foot the team's to travel to Italy.

The team comprising four players and a team coach, is expected to travel to Italy alongside two journalists and members of the association. "We need USD 22,000 to facilitate our team to travel to Italy.

The money will be used to buy sports equipment for players, return tickets and accommodations while they are in Italy," he explained. Makoye said the team is also representing the whole Africa as it is the only team the continent qualified for the finals.

He thanked the government for supporting them through the National Sports Council of Tanzania. The coach of wheelchair team, Riziki Salum said the team is well drilled after lengthy training session ahead of departure on April 29.

"Our plan was to go to South Africa for a camp before travelling to Italy, but financial constraints barred us from going," he said. Wheelchair tennis is fast becoming one of the popular sports that Tanzanians perform well internationally.