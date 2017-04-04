Somalia: Seized Indian Cargo Ship Taken to Hobyo Coast

President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo joined Radio Dalsan to mark it's fifth year since it was established. Read more »

"An EU Naval Force maritime patrol aircraft has confirmed the exact location of the dhow and has attempted to establish radio communications but without success," it said in a statement on its website.

An Indian registered cargo ship that was hijacked by suspected Somali pirates is now in the vicinity of Hobyo, a major meeting point of pirates when they were most active in 2011, the EU Naval Force said, giving a location for the vessel for the first time.

