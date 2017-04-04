Somalia: Turkey Boosts Aid for Somalia's Development

Embattled with drought and poverty, Somalia received a new batch of aid from Turkey.

Deputy Prime Minister Veysi Kaynak attended a ceremony in the capital Mogadishu for the donation of trucks, cement mixers and other equipment to be used in improving the country's infrastructure.

The Turkish Red Crescent and the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) made the donations for the Benadir Governorate near the capital and municipality of Mogadishu.

Deputy Prime Minister Kaynak and Somalian officials attended the ceremony at the compound of the Turkish Red Crescent in Mogadishu.

The Turkish deputy prime minister said the trucks and the equipment donated by his country would help improve transportation infrastructure in the country, saying building new roads helps a country to prosper.

"We hope that our Somalian brothers and sisters will not have to suffer any more from traveling on dusty roads," he said at the ceremony, underlining that Turkey has always helped Somalia fight drought and hunger. "Turkish people see Somalians as their brothers and sisters and we will extend more aid to Somalia," he added