4 April 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Teachers Urged to Assist Children With Albinism

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Taati Niilenge

THE president of the Namibia Albino Association has appealed to teachers and doctors in the country not to concentrate on only getting spectacles for pupils with albinism.

According to Joseph Ndinomupya, said teachers can for example print copies with larger word sizes for those special children.

He said making the pupils to sit closer to the blackboard is not a solution either, as they cannot focus well on a black board written with white chalk.

"In the past, there was no choice for us. We had to try and cope with words on that black board, and read small letters like the rest of the pupils.

"As a result, pupils dropped out of school because they could not take the strain anymore. These days, we have copy machines at schools and other offices. Teachers should try and make extra copies with a 14,5 font size for learners with albinism so that they can read easier," he stated.

He also advised teachers to allow extra time during tests and examinations for affected pupils. He said many learners with albinism are very intelligent, and could do better in class if they are supported in this way.

Ndinomupya is concerned that most pupils leave school early or fail especially Grades 10 and 12 because of these challenges.

He recalled his years at school, narrating that he had to wait for classmates to copy notes from the blackboard so that he would in turn copy from their books.

"My teachers were, luckily, also supportive and read test and examination questions to me. It made life much easier for me," he said.

He advised that pupils with albinism should mainly be assisted with sunglasses to protect them from the glare of the sun. The association is planning to have a national awareness campaign in August, where teachers and community members will be educated on how to take care of children with albinism.

Namibia

Former U.S. President Bush Visiting

FORMER United States president George W Bush will be on a two-day visit to Namibia from tomorrow. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.