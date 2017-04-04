Namibia: Teachers Urged to Assist Children With Albinism

THE president of the Namibia Albino Association has appealed to teachers and doctors in the country not to concentrate on only getting spectacles for pupils with albinism.

According to Joseph Ndinomupya, said teachers can for example print copies with larger word sizes for those special children.

He said making the pupils to sit closer to the blackboard is not a solution either, as they cannot focus well on a black board written with white chalk.

"In the past, there was no choice for us. We had to try and cope with words on that black board, and read small letters like the rest of the pupils.

"As a result, pupils dropped out of school because they could not take the strain anymore. These days, we have copy machines at schools and other offices. Teachers should try and make extra copies with a 14,5 font size for learners with albinism so that they can read easier," he stated.

He also advised teachers to allow extra time during tests and examinations for affected pupils. He said many learners with albinism are very intelligent, and could do better in class if they are supported in this way.

Ndinomupya is concerned that most pupils leave school early or fail especially Grades 10 and 12 because of these challenges.

He recalled his years at school, narrating that he had to wait for classmates to copy notes from the blackboard so that he would in turn copy from their books.

"My teachers were, luckily, also supportive and read test and examination questions to me. It made life much easier for me," he said.

He advised that pupils with albinism should mainly be assisted with sunglasses to protect them from the glare of the sun. The association is planning to have a national awareness campaign in August, where teachers and community members will be educated on how to take care of children with albinism.