4 April 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Former U.S. President Bush Visiting Namibia

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: http://www.whitehouse.gov
Georges W. Bush (file photo).

FORMER United States president George W Bush will be on a two-day visit to Namibia from tomorrow.

Bush, who will be accompanied by his wife Laura, will also visit Botswana. According to the US News website, the former US first couple are on a trip to highlight their work to improve the lives of women and girls on the continent, with a focus on access to education, healthcare and economic opportunity. This is Bush 's seventh trip to Africa since leaving office.

According to the website, in Namibia, the Bush couple will visit programmes supported by Namibian First Lady Monica Geingos, through her One Economy Foundation, as well as tour health facilities in Windhoek being prepared for Pink Ribbon Red Ribbon's expected launch across the country later this year.

More on This

Former U.S. President George W. Bush Visits Botswana

Former United States of America President, Mr George W Bush and his wife, Ms Laura Bush will visit Botswana and Namibia… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.