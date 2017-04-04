FORMER United States president George W Bush will be on a two-day visit to Namibia from tomorrow.

Bush, who will be accompanied by his wife Laura, will also visit Botswana. According to the US News website, the former US first couple are on a trip to highlight their work to improve the lives of women and girls on the continent, with a focus on access to education, healthcare and economic opportunity. This is Bush 's seventh trip to Africa since leaving office.

According to the website, in Namibia, the Bush couple will visit programmes supported by Namibian First Lady Monica Geingos, through her One Economy Foundation, as well as tour health facilities in Windhoek being prepared for Pink Ribbon Red Ribbon's expected launch across the country later this year.