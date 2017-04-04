Namibia: Boy (17) Drowns During School Trip

A SCHOOL trip to the Orange River near Noordoewer in the //Karas region ended in tragedy when a St George's Diocesan School pupil drowned while swimming on Sunday.

Tunga Kakololo, a Grade 11 pupil at the Windhoek school, was reported missing on Sunday by teachers and pupils who were with him on the excursion.

Although sources said Kakololo's body was discovered yesterday morning, they could not, however, say who found it and where it was.

Police spokesperson Edwin Kanguatjivi confirmed the incident yesterday, saying Kakololo's next of kin had been informed.

Kanguatjivi said the police were still investigating the case, while the school admitted that Kakololo had gone swimming in the river with the other children when he drowned.

In a letter addressed to the parents yesterday, the school said that the tragedy happened late on Sunday afternoon. It is also not clear whether there was any adults supervising the pupils while they were swimming.

"Tunga Kakololo was swimming with a group of boys, and unfortunately got lost in the launching bay of the river," the school said.

The letter also said a search team worked until dark to find him but all was in vain, adding that although the body had since been discovered, they were still waiting for details on how the tragedy occurred.

The school also announced that due to the tragedy, the one-week trip had to be cut short.

The Namibian could not get comment from the principal, Riette Hanekom, while efforts to talk to the parents were not successful yesterday.

According to his Facebook account, Kakololo celebrated his 17th birthday three days ago and many of his friends posted congratulatory messages.

This is the second outing tragedy since The Namibian reported in November last year about a Grade 7 pupil at Mandume Primary School who died at the Daan Viljoen resort during a class farewell outing.