4 April 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Women Stash Forex in Underwear Busted By Malawi Police At Kamuzu International Airport

By Wanga Gwede

Malawi Police on Monday arrested a business woman at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in the capital Lilongwe for attempting to externalise $40 500 (about K31 million) which she had concealed in her knickers.

According to police spokesperson at KIA, Sapulani Chitonde Lee, the 35-year-woman is Dalitso Chimbuli who hails from Kafanikhale Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Msakambewa in Dowa District.

She is a holder of Malawi passport number MA597081 and was arrested in the departure lounge before boarding a Dar es Salam -bound Ethiopian Airways flight.

"Officers observed she had an object in her underwear which could not have been a sanitary pad. She was physically searched in the cubicle and police officers found forex concealed in her underwear wrapped in a toilet tissues paper," said Chidonde Lee.

The woman was arrested after she failed to produce supporting documents for the cash but has been granted police bail.

She is expected to appear in court to answer charges if illegal possession of foreign currency and attempting to externalise forex.

The incident happened barely a week after KIA police also arrested 33-year-old Jessie Kumwembe Ndisale, an employee of Ulendo Travel Group Company in Lilongwe, for attempting to take out of the country forex without authorisation from the Reserve Bank of Malawi.

Kumwembe Ndisale hails from Tabu Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Malemia in Zomba district.

