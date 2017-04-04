The Super League of Malawi (Sulom) secretary general William Banda has said the flagship league will not kick off next month as scheduled because they need to raise money for operation costs first.

The roll out of the top-flight league this year has been bedevilled by the move by TNM to withdraw its sponsorship.

However, Banda said they can kickoff without sponsorship only that they need funds for operational costs in running the campaign.

Banda said "the challenge is that we cannot meet operational costs."

He said Sulom is owed a lot of money by some clubs on registration and affiliation fee balances and media houses on radio and television broadcasting rights.

Banda said if clubs and media houses settle the debts, they can use the funds for operation.

He said the money can be used to pay referees and other service providers.

Meanwhile, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Chifundo Charity Shield, which marks the beginning of the season, will go ahead this month end.

Presidential Cup champions Nyasa Big Bullets, who are also the Charity Shield defending champions, and Super League champions Kamuzu Barracks are expected to meet at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.