Namibia: Two Years for Assaulting Schoolgirl

A FORMER taxi driver who broke a schoolgirl's jaw when he assaulted her during an altercation over his driving now faces the harsh reality of two years behind bars.

Fillipus Kaambulwa (28) was sentenced to two years' imprisonment on Wednesday last week, after magistrate Linus Samunzala convicted him on a charge of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm in connection with an incident in which an 18-year-old girl's jaw was broken when he assualted her in Windhoek on the evening of 26 August 2015.

Magistrate Samunzala told Kaambulwa during his sentencing in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court in Katutura that assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm was a serious and prevalent offence. He added that Kaambulwa assaulted an innocent and defenceless schoolgirl, and that the assault violated her dignity.

While he denied guilt at the start of his trial on 15 March, Kaambulwa chose not to testify in his own defence after the state, having presented the testimony of two witnesses, closed its case.

The assault took place after the girl and two friends had a close encounter with a taxi driven by Kaambulwa while they were walking along a street in the Ombili area of Katutura. The taxi narrowly missed one of the people with the girl as it sped past them, and they then followed the car to confront the driver about his driving.

When they confronted Kaambulwa over his driving, he became aggressive and assaulted one of the people who had been with the girl. When the girl tried to intervene, Kaambulwa started attacking her, punching her in the face and injuring her seriously in the process, the court heard.

It was discovered that the girl's jaw had been fractured when she went to a hospital for medical treatment the next morning.

After he had been found guilty, Kaambulwa told the court he was unemployed and assisting his brother with construction work. He also said he could afford to pay a fine of N$450 - which in the end turned out not to be necessary.

Kaambulwa was not represented by a lawyer during his trial. Public prosecutors Selma Nakwaya and Mpule Chainda represented the state during different parts of the trial.