Namibia: 13 Dead, 48 Injured in 36 Road Crashes

THE Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund reported that 13 people died in road accidents between 27 and 30 March in what has been labelled one of the darkest weeks on the country's roads.

The MVA Fund also reported that 48 people were injured in 36 crashes countrywide.

The fund's CEO, Rosalia Martins-Hausiku, said in a recent statement that the fund's contribution to funeral expenses of the 13 deceased persons was expected to amount to N$91 000 (N$7 000 per deceased).

"The daily loss of lives on our roads render us inept as a nation to effectively overcome psychosocial and economic challenges, in addition to the immeasurable loss of loved ones.

"The fund, therefore, reassures the public that we will dedicate every effort in fulfilling our mandate to sincerely assist the families of the deceased.

"We further encourage the families to contact the nearest MVA Fund service centre for relevant claims, that is the funeral grant, injury grant, loss of support, and loss of income benefits," Martins-Hausiku said.

The Fund will also assist with a loss of support in case any of the deceased had dependants.

The actual value will only be determined upon confirmation of such dependants.

The loss of support cover is up to N$100 000 per dependant.

Martins-Hausiku also said in reference to the 48 people who were injured in crashes that the Fund would cover medical expenses up to N$1,5 million per person, which could amount to N$72 million to support them to recover.