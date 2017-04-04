Uganda: EC Extends Campaigns in Aruu North By-Election

Pader — The Electoral Commission has extended the campaign period for the Aruu North County by-election by one day ahead of President Museveni visit to the district to campaign for the National Resistance Movement candidate.

The campaign period was supposed to end on Monday but some candidates and stakeholders requested for an extension of at least one day.

Pader District Registrar, Mr Joseph Omona confirmed the development saying the campaigns would end on Today.

"Pursuant to section 50 of the Electoral Commission Act Cap. 140, the Commission has thus deemed it fit to allow this request," Mr Omona said.

He said his office has communicated the development to all candidates and the general public.

He, however, said the polling date scheduled for Thursday has not been changed.

However, President Yoweri Museveni is expected in the area to campaign for the NRM party candidate, Mr Nabinson James Kidega.

The contest is mainly between NRM's Kidega and Ms Lucy Achiro, an independent candidate who is backed by the FDC party.

Others in the race are; Mr Vincent Okot Obutu of the Democratic Party, Mr Justin Boswell Oryema, and Henry Komakech who are independent candidates.

Mr Museveni is expected to campaign in Pajule Town Board and Atanga Sub-county.

Pader District Forum for Democratic Change spokesperson Mr Mark Odepa Odongkara said the extension of the campaigns by one day, is intended to favour the NRM candidate since President Museveni had failed to campaign for him before polling day.

200 vigilantes deployed by FDC

Meanwhile, FDC officials say they have deployed over 200 youth vigilantes who would assist their agents at all the 95 polling stations to stop an alleged plot by the NRM to rig the vote.

The NRM camp, however, says this is a ploy by FDC to disrupt the elections.