4 April 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: EC Extends Campaigns in Aruu North By-Election

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Robert Owot

Pader — The Electoral Commission has extended the campaign period for the Aruu North County by-election by one day ahead of President Museveni visit to the district to campaign for the National Resistance Movement candidate.

The campaign period was supposed to end on Monday but some candidates and stakeholders requested for an extension of at least one day.

Pader District Registrar, Mr Joseph Omona confirmed the development saying the campaigns would end on Today.

"Pursuant to section 50 of the Electoral Commission Act Cap. 140, the Commission has thus deemed it fit to allow this request," Mr Omona said.

He said his office has communicated the development to all candidates and the general public.

He, however, said the polling date scheduled for Thursday has not been changed.

However, President Yoweri Museveni is expected in the area to campaign for the NRM party candidate, Mr Nabinson James Kidega.

The contest is mainly between NRM's Kidega and Ms Lucy Achiro, an independent candidate who is backed by the FDC party.

Others in the race are; Mr Vincent Okot Obutu of the Democratic Party, Mr Justin Boswell Oryema, and Henry Komakech who are independent candidates.

Mr Museveni is expected to campaign in Pajule Town Board and Atanga Sub-county.

Pader District Forum for Democratic Change spokesperson Mr Mark Odepa Odongkara said the extension of the campaigns by one day, is intended to favour the NRM candidate since President Museveni had failed to campaign for him before polling day.

200 vigilantes deployed by FDC

Meanwhile, FDC officials say they have deployed over 200 youth vigilantes who would assist their agents at all the 95 polling stations to stop an alleged plot by the NRM to rig the vote.

The NRM camp, however, says this is a ploy by FDC to disrupt the elections.

Uganda

Museveni Set to Vet Government Messages

President Museveni has ordered ministries to stop declaring state of emergencies without his prior approval of their… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.