Uganda: People Who Bribe Judicial Officers Are Satanic, Says Justice Katureebe

Mitooma — The Chief Justice Bart Katureebe has described as satanic people who offer bribes to judicial officers saying, the vice has put Uganda in a crisis.

"I am a Catholic. You who bring money to bribe judges are Satanic! You are Satan! The prayer of our Lord says lead us not into temptation. That is how we pray," he said.

He said: "What I ask you is help us and we help you. Katureebe will do his job, get his salary and go tomorrow but the country will be here. If you help us [to fight corruption] you are helping yourselves because this is our country and nobody else is going to help us. "

Justice Katureebe was speaking at the commissioning of Mitooma Justice Centre in Mitooma Town Council on Monday.

He said Uganda is in a crisis because everyday billions of money are stolen by government officials which money is meant to provide services to people.

Mr Katureebe advised members of the public to stop fearing corrupt judges but report them.

:Even if it you find the Chief Justice taking a bribe report him so that we can fight corruption to save our country. Court is not a building but symbol of justice. We seek pure, simple and unadulterated justice. Stop giving bribes and help us deliver justice, " Justice Mr Katureebe said.

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Gen Kahinda Otafiire said corruption is a transaction between the receiver and the giver but judges are always blamed for accepting bribes yet both parties are breaking the law and should be arrested.

"You cannot kill a person who has never been born and therefore a judge cannot take a bribe when you have not brought it to him. So, those who bring the bribe and those who take it should be arrested and taken to prison because they all break the law," Gen Otafiire said.