Somalia: Council Adopts Conclusions On Somalia

Brussels — The Council today adopted conclusions on Somalia welcoming the recent conclusion of the electoral process, the election of President Mohamed Abdullahi Mahamed Farmaajo and the formation of a new government, as well as the many new members of Parliament, including an increase in representation of women. The Council recognises the crucial challenges facing the new leadership, in particular the unfolding humanitarian crisis, and reaffirmed the EU's long-term commitment to the country.

A new partnership agreement between Somalia and the international community is essential if there is to be real progress in delivering on the main security, political and development priorities over the next four years. The new agreement is expected to be adopted at the London Somalia Conference on 11 May 2017. Today's conclusions will serve as guidance for the EU in its approach to this conference.

