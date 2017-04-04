1 April 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Mugher Cement Achieves Below Target

Tagged:

Related Topics

Mugher Cement Factory has earned a profit of 23.5 million Br in the first half of the current fiscal year, achieving 31pc of its set targets. Technical problems, shortage of electricity and shortage of spare parts were the major reason for the under performance of the factory.

During the first half of the current fiscal year, Mugher aimed to sell 876,400 tonnes of cement but was only able to supply 414,584 tonnes, which is almost two times lower compared to the same period last year.

The competition in the sector has reached a point where it directly affects the price. Besides the two top players, Dangote and Derba Cement Factories, there are 20 factories operational in the country. Currently, Ethiopia's annual production capacity has reached over 15 million tonnes, while neighbouring Kenya stands at 6.3 million tonnes.

Mugher Cement factory was founded in 1984 and is based in Addis Abeba, Ethiopia.

Ethiopia

Tanzania-Ethiopia Hub Deal Doesn't Augur Well With Air Tanzania Future Prospects

Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn flew back home after his two-day state visit last week with a bag… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.