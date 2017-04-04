Ethiopia: Mugher Cement Achieves Below Target

Mugher Cement Factory has earned a profit of 23.5 million Br in the first half of the current fiscal year, achieving 31pc of its set targets. Technical problems, shortage of electricity and shortage of spare parts were the major reason for the under performance of the factory.

During the first half of the current fiscal year, Mugher aimed to sell 876,400 tonnes of cement but was only able to supply 414,584 tonnes, which is almost two times lower compared to the same period last year.

The competition in the sector has reached a point where it directly affects the price. Besides the two top players, Dangote and Derba Cement Factories, there are 20 factories operational in the country. Currently, Ethiopia's annual production capacity has reached over 15 million tonnes, while neighbouring Kenya stands at 6.3 million tonnes.

Mugher Cement factory was founded in 1984 and is based in Addis Abeba, Ethiopia.