Mauritius: Civil Service Ministry Organises Workshop On Inclusive Green Economy

press release

A workshop on the theme Inclusive Green Economy (IGE) in Mauritius: What Skills do we need?, aiming to raise awareness on the rationale of IGE, was held yesterday at Le Labourdonnais Waterfront Hotel, Port Louis.

The workshop was organised at the initiative of the Ministry of Civil Service and Administrative Reforms, the Civil Service College, Mauritius (CSCM) and the Partnership Action on Green Economy (PAGE). The Minister of Civil Service and Administrative Reforms, Mr. Eddy Boissézon, was present for the occasion.

PAGE is providing support to the Government of Mauritius through advisory and effective capacity building services for IGE to civil servants. It is composed of five United Nations (UN) agencies namely: UN Environment; International Labour Organisation; UN Development Programme (UNDP); UN Industrial Development Organisation, and UN Institute for Training and Research who are combining their respective expertise and networks to support countries seeking to advance inclusive green economy.

The objectives of the workshop were to increase the understanding of public officers and stakeholders regarding the knowledge and capacities needed to develop and implement measures that advance IGE; highlight the linkages between IGE and the development priorities of the country; identify skills needed for IGE and capacity building possibilities offered by CSCM.

In a statement at the opening ceremony, Minister Boissézon underscored how Mauritius has transformed from a low-income agriculture dependent economy to an upper middle-income diversified economy. The rapid economic development of Mauritius as a Small Island Developing State has come at the cost of the country's coastal ecosystems and the terrestrial biodiversity which has been highly impacted by intensive agriculture and deforestation, he said.

Protecting the country's resources is a must as well as a challenge and in line with Economic Vision 2030, Government's efforts are to educate civil servants at all levels of the civil administration on IGE to ensure inclusive and sustainable development, stated the Minister. On this score, he pointed out that E-Learning presents itself as an efficient way to up-scale foundational learning across institutions. An E-Learning platform for civil servants was built with the support of UNDP in 2016, he recalled.