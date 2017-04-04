Tanzania: Another School Out to Curb Early Marriages

Arusha — GIRLS born in nomadic pastoralists families face two common problems: Early marriages and, consequently, get unceremoniously pulled out of school by their own parents or, occasionally, both.

In solving such problems, a new learning institution known as 'Ernest Meyner' Pre-School and Primary School has been established here and is joining forces with other schools in their quest to rescue the female children from transhuman pastoralist communities from early marriages and affording them an, opportunity to formal education.

"We are in the process of constructing special dormitories to house the girls rescued from possible early marriages as well as those that may seek refuge under our roof," said Mr Joseph Laizer, the founder and director of 'Ernest Meyner,' school.

At the moment, the school located in Sanawari area, conducts ordinary training programmes at primary level, with pupils of class one to five already enrolled for "free" classes to those who cannot afford the fees. "We're a non-profit making institution aiming to assist children, especially girls," said Laizer.

But then, if the school is not making any profit, how does management make ends meet? "We are assisted by good Samaritans, not donors, only friends who are willing to make positive changes in society," responded Mr Laizer, who is also a veteran teacher, having served in various education institutions before. Dr Kurt Preiss, an eye specialist from the Lions International in Germany, is one such 'friend' supporting the school.

He recently donated chairs, desks, computer sets and books as well as sports equipment. Addressing local parents here, Dr Preiss stated the issue of educating children should not be left to parents alone; rather, it's the responsibility of "the entire society."

"If a child happens to be out of school, we must work together to ensure that he or she get s an equal opportunity to learn ... like the rest," he said.

Once the boarding facilities are ready, the school management intends to set out into areas where pastoral communities reside and conduct special awareness training to parents and guardians, encouraging them to give their female children a chance to education.