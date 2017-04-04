Mauritius: Defense Agreement Signed Between Mauritius and France

press release

Mauritius and France share excellent bilateral relations since many years and in the context of our defense cooperation, a defense agreement has been finalised between the two countries.

This statement was made yesterday by General Franck Reignier, Commander in Chief of the French Armed Forces in the Southern Indian Ocean (FAZSOI), after a courtesy call on the Minister Mentor, Minister of Defence and Minister for Rodrigues, Sir Anerood Jugnauth at the Treasury Building in Port Louis.

General Franck Reignier recalled that the cooperation between FAZSOI and Mauritius in the field of defense and maritime security goes a long way back. He pointed out that every year around 150 to 250 Mauritian police officers are trained in Reunion Island and France. The FAZSOI provide a most valuable contribution to this cooperation through expertise and training sessions, he said.

He underscored the need to work together since both countries have a common destiny as regards illegal fishing, terrorism, and illicit drug, amongst others.

The French Armed Forces in the Southern Indian Ocean

The armed forces in the southern Indian Ocean zone guarantee the protection of the national territory and facilitate regional cooperation from Reunion Island and Mayotte.

The FAZSOI are part of the forces of French sovereignty based on overseas territories. The defense base of the FAZSOI, created in January 2011, provides joint support missions to directorates and operational units of the Ministry of Defense stationed in Reunion Island and Mayotte.