Tanzania: Do It Yourselves, Govt Won't Earn Bread for You - DC Hapi

Kinondoni District Commissioner (DC) Ally Hapi has urged the area residents to focus on production activities through entrepreneurship's in order to improve the country's economy instead of depending on the government for 'everything' they seek to do.

He said a country wouldn't develop economically if its member do not take direct responsibility in the affairs of their own development - choosing instead to sit at home and waiting for the government "to everything" and stressed that this nation "will be built by the people who sincerely participate in economic activities.

" DC Hapi made the remarks in Dar es Salaam yesterday during the opening of a ten-day entrepreneurship's training for the residents of Kinondoni, where he urged the entrepreneurs and the public to participate fully in economic activities for the "nation and their (own) personal development."

"We can improve our national economy ... only ... by participating in various production activities and I believe anybody can be a successful person because hard work pays. You have to use this training as an opportunity towards self-employment," he stressed.

The DC also observed that the training was aimed at equipping the participants with confidence and give them knowledge that could help them in creating supervising and developing their trade activities. Through the training the number of unemployed people would be reduced, he argued.

"I advice the participants of this training to use it well in improving the value of their products and increase productivity in their business too. I am saying this because many entrepreneurs fail to use various economic opportunities available in this city due to the poor productivity of their businesses," said DC Hapi.

He said that to date, the courses in Kinondoni already reached out to over 5,000 beneficiaries, under which nearly half of them had since set up successful businesses.

He added there were currently 306 groups of people formed in the course of these training programmes - which could help them access loans from a facility created specifically for that purpose within Kinondoni municipality.

One of the beneficiaries, Modesta Johnson, says the courses were "so helpful and thorough" that she's now running her own business - and her own life more independently.

"Through these training courses, now I keep broiler chickens ... not only that... I'm also in a group of peers who also raise ... and keep chickens," she said.