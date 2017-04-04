4 April 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Don't Sell That Maize ... You're Buying Poverty, Counsels Rukwa RC Zelothe

By Peti Siyame

Sumbawanga — Rukwa Regional Commissioner (RC), Mr Zelothe Steven has counseled farmers within his jurisdiction not to sell fresh maize directly from the fields at throw-away prices, insisting they would only get 'poorer' if they didn't pay heed to his 'restraining order.'

RC issued the order when he addressed reporters here following reports that some 'greedy maize traders' were prowling rural hamlets where they entice peasants to sell them fresh crops direct from farm fields - at give-away prices.

Mr Zelothe said such trade which has been dubbed "tuchomane" has been harming peasants economically, causing many of them "to live in poverty" in the midst of good maize harvests - each farming season.

"This is not acceptable ... I cannot tolerate any maize trader coming here to buy fresh maize directly from farm fields ... I vow that I'll visit all law libraries to ensure that all offenders are booked and arraigned into court " the RC pledged.

his directives echo the sentiments of MP for Kwela, Mr Ignas Malocha who has also warned peasants from selling fresh maize directly to what he described as "greedy traders." He warned such habits would cause food deficits in the area, instead advising them to "wait until harvesting is done.

