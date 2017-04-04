Nairobi — The Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has ordered investigations into chaos witnessed in Migori on Monday during an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party rally, where gunshots were fired leaving a number of people injured and property destroyed.

In a letter to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) dated April 4, Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Nicholas Mutuku directed Director of Criminal Investigations Ndegwa Muhoro to conduct a thorough probe on the matter and file a report for appropriate action to be taken.

"I have been directed by the DPP to direct you to immediately and urgently commence thorough investigation into the incident and submit the resultant file for perusal and directions," Mutuku wrote.

The DPP particularly stated that the matter should be expedited to unearth the culprits behind the ugly occurrence.

The order comes even as Police Spokesperson Charles Owino defended security officers from accusations of triggering the violence, saying the incident could have been uglier were it not for police presence at Posta Grounds.

"As police we're on top of things and the incident that took place in Migori is under investigations," Owino stated.

"What is going to happen is that we're going to be very strict on public order and politicians will have to follow procedure when they want to have meetings and campaigns," he added.

During the confrontation, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho's bodyguard sustained a bullet wound but it remains unclear who shot at him, with the Police Spokesman blaming local politicians for the mess.

"Let nobody lie that it is police or government. What happened was a scheme by certain group of politicians from Nyanza to exclude a particular person and get sympathy," Owino pointed out.

Migori Governor Okoth Obado accused Joho and Senators James Orengo and Anyang' Nyong'o of attempting to stage a 'coup' in his county by seeking to endorse his rival.