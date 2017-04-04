30 March 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Tanzania, Mauritius in Joint Tourism Marketing

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Apolinari Tairo

Tanzania has signed marketing agreements with Mauritius and travel companies in Germany and the United States to increase the tourist arrivals to three million next year.

The Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB) last week signed an agreement with the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA) to attract more tourists to visit the two countries. Both are members of the Southern Africa Development Community.The two authorities will now hold joint promotional campaigns in US, Australia, China, India and Europe.

TTB managing director Devota Mdachi said: "Our commitment is to promote Tanzania and Mauritius as twin tourist destinations."

Director of Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority Kevin Ramkaloan praised Tanzania's "spectacular tourist attractions."

Mauritius national carrier Air Mauritius launched flights to Tanzania two years ago.

Special contractsTanzania also signed special contracts with three consulting agencies from Europe and America to develop special marketing strategy for Germany, US and UK to penetrate world tourist markets.

Companies, which signed the contracts are the 7o7 Marketing GmbH Ltd of Germany and the USA based firm, the Tourism Intelligence International.

Mauritius recorded two million tourists arrivals in 2016, while Tanzania received 1.1 million tourists the same year.Through International Tourism Marketing Strategy, Tanzania has targeted four European travel markets with emerging new markets of China, Russia, Turkey, Brazil and the Gulf states for aggressive tourism marketing.

With its international tourism marketing budget, the TTB is now looking at Germany, the United Kingdom and Italy as key and primary tourism source markets, while France, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia and Spain are earmarked as five secondary existing mature source markets for tourism.

Tanzania

Dar Tour Operators, Hotel Owners Protest Kenya's Move to Re-Open Border

Tour operators and hotel owners in Tanzania have protested a plan by Kenya to reopen the Sand River and Bologonja border… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.