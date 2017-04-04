Tanzania, Mauritius in Joint Tourism Marketing

Tanzania has signed marketing agreements with Mauritius and travel companies in Germany and the United States to increase the tourist arrivals to three million next year.

The Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB) last week signed an agreement with the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA) to attract more tourists to visit the two countries. Both are members of the Southern Africa Development Community.The two authorities will now hold joint promotional campaigns in US, Australia, China, India and Europe.

TTB managing director Devota Mdachi said: "Our commitment is to promote Tanzania and Mauritius as twin tourist destinations."

Director of Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority Kevin Ramkaloan praised Tanzania's "spectacular tourist attractions."

Mauritius national carrier Air Mauritius launched flights to Tanzania two years ago.

Special contractsTanzania also signed special contracts with three consulting agencies from Europe and America to develop special marketing strategy for Germany, US and UK to penetrate world tourist markets.

Companies, which signed the contracts are the 7o7 Marketing GmbH Ltd of Germany and the USA based firm, the Tourism Intelligence International.

Mauritius recorded two million tourists arrivals in 2016, while Tanzania received 1.1 million tourists the same year.Through International Tourism Marketing Strategy, Tanzania has targeted four European travel markets with emerging new markets of China, Russia, Turkey, Brazil and the Gulf states for aggressive tourism marketing.

With its international tourism marketing budget, the TTB is now looking at Germany, the United Kingdom and Italy as key and primary tourism source markets, while France, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia and Spain are earmarked as five secondary existing mature source markets for tourism.