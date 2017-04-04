Liberia: Dillon Reacts to Publication

A stalwart of opposition Liberty Party or LP, Mr. Abraham Darious Dillon hasreacted to an April 3 publication by a local daily here, accusing hisparty of hiring researchers.

Speaking on a local radio station in Monrovia, Mr. Dillon claimed thatit was not the first time that such propaganda had been carried out against the LP, saying it was the third time by media outlets.

He said regardless of what the LP partisans are hearing, they do notbuy into it, but they were excited about the improvement made in theParty. Mr. Dillon has cited the rebranding of the party and theextension of its membership bid.

The LP man has boasted that opponents were concerned about publishingagainst the LP due to massive improvements made at his party. Heconsidered it a mere propaganda against the LP. Mr. Dillon argued that the paper made no contact with the party to get the side of the party,but rather going ahead to publish.