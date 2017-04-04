4 April 2017

Liberia: Govt to Close Embassy in Spain?

By Winston W. Parley

Latest information reaching the NewDawn from sources withinthe corridors of the Ministry of Foreign Affairssays the Liberian Government is considering the sale of its foreign mission property in Spain, as part of measures to close that diplomatic mission.

The source who spoke on condition of anonymity said in relations to the New Dawn Monday April 3, story that it was rather the Liberian Embassy in Sweden that was sold by an unknown crook and not the embassy in Spain.

Our source said, the embassy in both Sweden and Spain are in derelict conditions and that the Government is trying to sell the property in Spain as it closes that diplomatic mission to use the proceeds thereof to renovate the embassy in Sweden.

The source said the deplorable condition of the embassy in Sweden may have prompted its illegal sale.

The government of Sweden is helping the Liberian Government to recover the property, the source said adding, "but the government will have to renovate the property and we will have to use the proceed from the sale of the Embassy in Spain."

Earlier on Friday, 31 March, Justice Minister and Attorney General Cllr.Fredericl D. Cherue said a crook had sold the Liberian embassy inquestion, but proceeds of the sale had been seized to be returned to the buyer.

He also said Liberia would be given back its property. Minister Cherue saidthe dealer had sold the property for over a million dollar. According to him,the seller forged signatures of the Ministers of Finance and Justice. Liberia's Foreign Minister Marjon V. Kamara had said the selling of theproperty did not link any Liberian.

