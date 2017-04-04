4 April 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Boy Brutally Murdered in Umlazi, Two Suspects in Custody

The Kwazulu — Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa condemned the brutal killing of a 15-year-old boy whose amputated body was found today at F section, Umlazi. "I commend the dedicated team that worked tirelessly and ensured that those behind the gruesome murder are locked behind bars," he said.

Today at 06:15, a human body part was found at F Section, Umlazi near Embizeni School by the member of the public. The police were summoned to the scene where the decapitated body was found. Preliminary investigations at the scene revealed that a 15-year-old boy was taken by unknown suspects at his home today just after midnight.

The Umlazi detectives commenced their investigation and were assisted by Umlazi Crime Intelligence, K9 Unit and Metro police. Investigations led the team to a house in Umlazi where two suspects were arrested. The suspects aged 18 and 19 were found in possession of two unlicensed firearms. They will appear in the Umlazi Magistrates' Court soon on charges of murder and possession of an unlicensed firearms.

