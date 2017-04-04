Liberia: 22-Year-Old Bellie Barry Charged With Murder in Sex Scandal

Monrovia — A 22-year-old man, Bellie Barry, who allegedly sexually abused his lover to death, has been charged with murder by the Liberia National Police.

The victim was found lying in a pool of blood in Goodwill Garage in Central Monrovia during the early morning hours of March 25, 2017.

Barry during police investigation, admitted having intercourse with his victim, but said she was his girlfriend.

The Police investigation established that Barry intentionally induced the deceased with alcohol and violently sodomized her, which caused her to bleed profusely until her demise.

He initially denied knowledge of the act but later admitted following through probe into the matter. He admitted smoking marijuana and drinking Old Soldier Gin before the intercourse.

Being charged with murder in violation of Chapter 14 subchapters (A) section 14.1 of the penal code of Liberia, Barry was on Monday evening admitted to the Monrovia Central Prison where he would be held in custody until trial begins.