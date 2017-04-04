FIGHTING spirit helped Serengeti Boys survive crafty football scare and force a 2-2 draw with Ghana's Black Starlets at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

The first big test for Serengeti Boys, the encounter was one of series of the build up matches the Under-17 team played ahead of the African Youth Championship finals in Gabon in May this year.

Black Starlets, from one of the technically- advanced countries in youth programmes, looked superior to the hosts in terms of team work basis, well crafted attacks and defending, a situation that almost assured them a 2-0 victory until very late minutes, when Serengeti Boys levelled the matters in injury time.

Black Starlets were the first to score an opener in 22nd minute through Sulley Ibrahim who outwitted Serengeti Boys defenders before scoring from outside the box. Serengeti Boys responded strongly, but poor finishing cost them dearly.

Serengeti Boys raided the Ghanaian goal in the 35th minute when Abdallah Rashid effort was blocked by well organised Ghanaian defenders who cleared the ball to safety. The teams finished the first half with the visitors leading 1-0.

The second half saw a little improvement in Serengeti Boys attacking system, but none of them was serious enough to shake down the Ghanaians. Black Starlets netted the second goal in the 76th minute through Arko Mensah whose free kick went straight into yawning net.

It looked clear that Ghana would end 2-0 victors at the end of the 90 minutes, before Assad Juma reduced the margin with expertly taken spotkick.

Referee Elly Sasii awarded boys a penalty after a Ghanaian defender, Antah Issac handed the ball inside the box in an attempt to clear the ball. Serengeti Boys regained composure after the goal and intensified attacks and in a very last minute of the injury time, their efforts paid off.

It was Muhsin Malima who equalised finishing Ibrahim Abdallah's solo efforts. It was the third international match for Serengeti Boys. The team defeated Burundi 3-0 in the first international friendly match held at Kaitaba Stadium before posting a 2-0 victory in the second match at the same venue two days later.

Serengeti Boys are scheduled to jet off tomorrow for Morocco where they will pitch a camp and play friendly matches. Tanzania national youth team coach, Bakari Shime lauded his boys for the spirited show and called the match a good test.

He said it was very fruitful match to the Boys as it helped him discover several weaknesses. Black Starlets' assistant coach, Nuru Ahmed said the match was a good test for the both teams as they will be soon engaged in a big tournament.

Adding he said the match has further strengthened the friendship that existed between Ghana and Tanzania for many years.

Meanwhile, the minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Harrison Mwakyembe handed over national flag to Serengeti Boys shortly before the team hosted the visiting Ghanaian team.

"This is the symbol of trust that you will perform better in the tough international mission," said Dr Mwakyembe. The team's captain Ally Msengi who received the flag, promised Tanzanians a successful mission in Gabon.