Rwanda: Mixed Fortunes for Firms Listed On RSE

Crystal Telecom recorded a total turnover of over Rwf11.9 million from 132,800 shares traded in four deals, the Rwanda Stock Exchange (RSE) daily market report for Monday indicates. The counter closed at Rwf90, unchanged from Friday. I&M Bank was also stable on its second day of trading at Rwf105. The counter released a total turnover of Rwf2.1 million from 20,000 shares traded in one deal during yesterday's session.

The other equities counters were quiet and Bralirwa closed at Rwf140; Bank of Kigali was at Rwf250; Equity Bank at Rwf334; NMG Rwf1,200; KCB was at Rwf330; and Uchumi Supermarkets at Rwf104.

Both local counters' index and the All Share Index remained constant, closing at 125.04 and 127.90 points, respectively. Market capitalisation was at Rwf2.76 trillion.

On bond market, Rwf4.9 million worth of bonds changed hands at Rwf103, raking in Rwf5.1 million in turnover. At the end of the formal trading hours, on the Bank of Kigali counter there were outstanding offers of 41,500 shares, ranging from Rwf245 to Rwf255 and Bralirwa had offers of 299,700 shares at between Rwf137 and Rwf140, but there were no interested bidders on both counters.

On Crystal Telecom counter, there were outstanding offers of 211,300 shares at Rwf95 and an outstanding bid for 300,000 shares at Rwf90. I&M Bank received outstanding bids for 90,100 shares between Rwf95 and Rwf96 and an offer of 333,000 shares at Rwf105. On the bond market, there was an outstanding bid for Rwf400.5 million worth of bonds, ranging from Rwf102 to Rwf104 but no offers.