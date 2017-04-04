4 April 2017

Nigeria: Jigawa District Bans Night Traditional Wedding Ceremonies in Fulani Settlements

By Agency Report

The District Head of Jeke in Suletankarkar Local Government Area of Jigawa, Alhaji Alassan, has banned Fulani local traditional wedding ceremonies and other festivities in the night in his domain.

The Information Officer of the local government, Daudu Sulaiman, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Tuesday.

Mr. Sulaiman said that Mr. Alassan, who is also the Dan Isan Gumel, gave the directive during a meeting with village and ward heads in his domain.

According to Mr. Sulaiman, the district head explained that the ban was to check unnecessary fighting during such ceremonies.

He said the traditional ruler said such quarrels among Fulani men usually led to lost of lives and property.

The information officer said the district head had also warned residents of the area to desist from attending ceremonies and other social gatherings as well as going to markets with weapons. (NAN)

