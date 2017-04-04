Nairobi — Water rationing in Nairobi is expected to worsen in the next two weeks after the levels at the Ndakaini dam hit a new low of below 25 per cent.

Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) Managing Director Philip Gichuki attributed the situation to the drying up of the rivers feeding the dam as result of the current dry spell.

Speaking to Capital FM News, he described the situation as dire and stated that the rationing program will have to be reviewed.

"The situation has not improved. The dam is completely depleted. We are currently at below 25 per cent which is the first time we are getting to that level," he said.

He expressed optimism with the onset of rains, the situation will go back to normal.

"We hope the rains will come very soon so that they replenish the river so that we can have more water in the dam. However we hope by the time the rains come we will be able to go back to normal production," he stated.

He further said a review will be conducted before the new schedule is implemented.

"We will review the situation in the next two weeks. What we will do now is to further reduce production. It will be more intense now but hopefully we will not get to that level," he stated.

On Sunday, the company issued an alert that the water supply to Nairobi and parts of Kiambu and Machakos would be interrupted to allow for the maintenance of the raw water pipeline Mataara-Ngethu.

"On Thursday at the same time, we are going to shut down for 24 hours. This is occasioned by the leaks that we have been able to identify," he said. "We do not want to lose any water at this time when we are having these problems, so we will shut down so that we can be able to repair these leaks."

According to the company, areas to be affected by the interruption include the entire Nairobi City, Kiambu town and parts of Machakos County being Mlolongo and Athi River EPZ.