4 April 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: SAPS Welcomes the Minister of Police and Deputy Minister of Police

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Pretoria: The Acting National Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khomotso Phahlane, has officially welcomed the Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula and his Deputy Bongani Mkongi into the South African Police Service during a welcoming ceremony at the SAPS academy in Pretoria.

The two took over the reins from former Minister of Police Mr Nkosinathi Nhleko and his deputy Ms Maggie Sotyu respectively.

The ceremony was utilised as a dialogue session for both the Ministers and the Acting National Commissioner.

Lieutenant General Khomotso Phahlane provided feedback on progress made in the fight against crime in the country.

The Minister and the Deputy Minister also outlined their programme of action in providing leadership and guidance to ensure that crime is eradicated in the country.

During the ceremony, the Acting National Police Commissioner shared the vision and mandate as well as the SAPS policing objectives, in accordance with the provisions of Section 205 of the Constitution which are to:

Prevent, combat and investigate crime

Maintain public order

Protect and secures the inhabitants of the Republic and their property

uphold and enforce the law.

At the helm was the "Back-to-Basics" approach which has yielded positive results since its inception last year.

The Acting National Commissioner attributed this to the reduction of crime in all seventeen community reported serious crimes for the past 11 months.

The reduction of crime in the four broad categories were noted as follows:

Contact crimes decreased by 3.2 percent

Contact-related crimes decreased by 4.2 percent

Property-related crimes decreased by 1.1 percent

Total other serious crimes decreased by 3.6 percent

The South African Police Service at large, welcomes both the Minister of Police and his Deputy to the SAPS family. We will ensure that we provide the Ministry with the necessary support to ensure that we collectively continue to ensure that South Africans are and feel safe.

South Africa

Gearing Up for Nationwide Shutdown Against Zuma

Several organisations and political parties have thrown their weight behind a nationwide shutdown on Friday in protest… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.