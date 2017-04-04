Nigeria: Lagos to Prosecute Owners of Illegal Structures in Ikoyi, V/Island

Lagos State Government has directed owners of illegal buildings in Ikoyi, Lekki and Victoria Island to dismantle such structures within 14 days or it would be compelled to prosecute their owners.

The government has, also, disclosed its plan to shut Federal Marriage Registry, an agency of the Federal Government, for failing to comply with its environmental and traffic laws.

The Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Tunji Bello disclosed this in a statement, reeling out the government's plan to embark of the second phase of the clean-up exercise of Ikoyi, Lekki and Victoria Island.

The state governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode had, in August 2016, constituted a special task force under the chairmanship of Bello to enforce the original master plan of Ikoyi, Lekki and Victoria Island.

But in a statement he signed yesterday, the chairman of the task force asked owners and residents of all illegal structures in inner streets of Ikoyi, Lekki and Victoria Island to dismantle them and quit within 14 days.

The state government added that it would begin cleaning inner streets of Ikoyi, Lekki and Victoria Island in compliance with the original master plan of the high-brow area, which it said, had been distorted due to proliferation of illegal residents and structures.

He noted that the state government "will not hesitate "to shut down the Federal Marriage Registry in Ikoyi whose patrons always constitute nuisance discriminate parking on the road if an immediate solution is not proffered by the owners."

Failing to comply with the directive within 14 days, Bello disclosed that the state government would deploy Mobile Courts to prosecute all offenders found wanting of violating the state's environmental and urban renewal laws.

"For all the mechanics and roadside automobile engineers who have been dislodged from the major streets but have relocated to the inner streets and have converted all the walkways, playgrounds, you have still not reached your operating destination.

"The task force will soon come after all illegal residents when the second phase commences. The earlier you realize that there is no place for roadside mechanics, street traders, illegal shanties or abandoned properties in those areas, the better for you."

He, therefore, noted that the Ambode administration "is determined the original master plan of Ikoyi , Victoria Island and Lekki by checking the activities of street traders, owners of shanties and roadside automobile repairers."

He lamented that illegal residents "have converted many dual carriage lanes to single lanes and walkways with indiscriminate parking and other forms of illegalities in the areas. We are also using this medium to tell illegal residents to quit."

He disclosed that the illegal residents "are involved in these illegalities to immediately take immediate action and do the needful as the state government will take the necessary steps to enforce its environmental and sanitation laws forthwith."