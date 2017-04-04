South Africa: Eastern Cape SAPS Back to Basics Successes

press release

King William's Town — Several crime prevention operations were conducted over the past weekend to enhance police visibility and to ensure safer communities. Throughout the Province police members were involved in roadblocks, following up information and leads, tracing wanted suspects and conducting hotspot patrols. This resulted in the arrest of a total of 994 suspects for serious crimes and the recovery of 29 firearms. (27 revolvers and pistols, two rifles and 199 rounds of ammunition)

It is a key SAPS priority to reduce the number of illegal firearms as criminals use these illegal weapons to rob, attack and kill innocent people. The number of confiscated firearms display our resolve to ensure that illegal firearms are removed from the hands of criminals. The firearms will be sent for ballistic tests to ascertain whether they have been used earlier in the commission of crime.

"As we are approaching the Easter holidays, our police members will intensify their presence and these operations and police deployments will continue throughout the Province to ensure the safety of our communities. We will remain focused on arresting those who are on the wrong side of the law, "said the acting Provincial Commissioner of the Eastern Cape, Maj Gen Andre Swart today.

The South African Police Service appeal to the community to work with the SAPS in reducing crime by providing valuable information that will lead to the arrest of suspects, the tracing of illegal firearms and the recovery of stolen property. Let us share information and support each other in the fight against crime. Crime Stop 08600 10111 or Crime Line SMS 32211.