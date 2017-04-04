South Africa: Local Film Kalushi Wins Best Film Award At Egyptian Festival

Despite stiff competition, South African film, Kalushi walked off with the Best Film Award at the The Luxor African Film Festival. The award was presented to the director of Kalushi, Mandla Dube, by the Egyptian Minister of Arts and Culture.

The festival took place in Egypt, from 16 to 22 March.

According to one of the jurors, South African filmmaker Nchavheni Wa Luruli, it was the ideal film to win the award based on the festival's theme of International Freedom.

Dube commented: "Kalushi was well received by the Arab-speaking country and illustrated yet again the powerful impact that film has on unifying the diverse community on the African continent. It is an honour to have been chosen for such a prestigious award."

On 6 April the film travels to the British Film Institute to commemorate Solomon Mahlangu's execution anniversary, where the cast as well as the South African High Commissioner to Great Britain will be present.

Next for the stellar local film is a screening at the New York African Film Festival which will be hosted at the Lincoln Centre.

