South Africa: Fishermen Caught With 1175 Crayfish Tails

Elands Bay — On 2017-04-01 at 02:30, four (4) fishermen arrested for Possession of West Coast Crayfish Tails.

In the earlier hours of the morning members saw a red BWM at Elands Bay Slipway, Jetties near the factories. There was a driver that was spotted by the police and he stopped the car immediately and ran away and hides behind a power box.

Warrant Officer John de Lacey confronted him and he ran over the rocks behind the factories. Constable Wildeano Kamfer acted quickly and vigorously and found the suspect behind the factory in an old building and arrested the 27 old man.

Other suspects were found under a boat that were lying on the Slipway and were arrested by Constable Kamfer. Further support was called in and the shifts helped with the search for the other two (2) suspects. Later they were two (2) also found where they were hiding among the rocks.

The four (4) men aged 27, 30, 49 & 39.

Police seized 1175 West Coast Crayfish Tails.

Inspector Southey of the local DAFF officer on standby was contacted and also helped with the search is for the suspects and the process to count the Crayfish tails.

Members are thanked for their good and efficient services

Station Commander Captain Lincon Sebola is proud of its members: Warrant Officer John De Lacey, Sergeant Abdul Simanga, Detective Constable Gert Titus, Constables Wildeano Kamfer, Malissa Koopman, Fabian van Rooi and DAFF Inspector Jacques Southey.